The New York Rangers, Chris Kreider included, will play the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kreider intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Kreider has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kreider has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Kreider has an assist in six of 18 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 17 Points 1 11 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.