The Columbia Lions (4-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Black Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Columbia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 153rd.

The Lions put up 80 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.

Columbia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia averaged 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

At home, the Lions gave up 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than in away games (79.5).

Columbia sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule