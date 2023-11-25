The Columbia Lions (4-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Black Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Columbia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 153rd.
  • The Lions put up 80 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.
  • Columbia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Columbia averaged 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
  • At home, the Lions gave up 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than in away games (79.5).
  • Columbia sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 SUNY-Delhi W 105-60 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Temple W 78-73 Liacouras Center
11/21/2023 LIU W 77-67 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Maine - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Loyola (MD) - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium

