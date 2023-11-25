How to Watch Columbia vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Columbia Lions (4-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbia vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Black Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Columbia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 153rd.
- The Lions put up 80 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.
- Columbia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Columbia averaged 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Lions gave up 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than in away games (79.5).
- Columbia sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|SUNY-Delhi
|W 105-60
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Temple
|W 78-73
|Liacouras Center
|11/21/2023
|LIU
|W 77-67
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.