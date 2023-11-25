Saturday's game between the Maine Black Bears (4-3) and the Columbia Lions (4-2) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Maine securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Columbia vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Columbia vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 70, Columbia 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-1.0)

Maine (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Columbia's record against the spread so far this season is 1-2-0, while Maine's is 3-3-0. A total of two out of the Lions' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Black Bears' games have gone over.

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions' +88 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 80 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

The 34 rebounds per game Columbia averages rank 162nd in the nation, and are 2.8 more than the 31.2 its opponents collect per contest.

Columbia connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 33.3% from deep while its opponents hit 26.8% from long range.

The Lions average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 79.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

Columbia has committed four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (202nd in college basketball action) while forcing 16.3 (27th in college basketball).

