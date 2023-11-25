Saturday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (2-4) versus the Northeastern Huskies (4-1) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-59 in favor of Columbia, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Lions enter this game on the heels of an 83-81 loss to Florida on Wednesday.

Columbia vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 74, Northeastern 59

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Schedule Analysis

On November 10, the Lions picked up their best win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Columbia has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 20.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

20.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 53 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 53 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Cecelia Collins: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

8.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Paige Lauder: 5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 70.5 points per game (139th in college basketball) and giving up 70.8 (284th in college basketball).

