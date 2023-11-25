The Columbia Lions (4-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 139.5.

Columbia vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Columbia and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points twice this season.

Columbia's average game total this season has been 145.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Columbia is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Columbia has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Lions have a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Columbia has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Columbia vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 2 33.3% 73.4 153.4 65.1 130.4 137 Columbia 2 66.7% 80.0 153.4 65.3 130.4 146.2

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 80.0 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 65.1 the Black Bears give up.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Columbia is 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Columbia vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 3-3-0 2-2 3-3-0 Columbia 1-2-0 1-1 2-1-0

Columbia vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Columbia 8-4 Home Record 6-9 5-12 Away Record 1-13 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.