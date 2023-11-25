The Northeastern Huskies (4-1) play the Columbia Lions (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Columbia vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 66.0 points per game are just 4.8 fewer points than the 70.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.8 points, Northeastern is 2-0.
  • Columbia is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.0 points.
  • The 70.5 points per game the Lions put up are 11.5 more points than the Huskies allow (59.0).
  • When Columbia scores more than 59.0 points, it is 2-3.
  • Northeastern has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • This season the Lions are shooting 42.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Huskies give up.

Columbia Leaders

  • Abbey Hsu: 20.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
  • Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 53.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Cecelia Collins: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Paige Lauder: 5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Towson W 80-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Georgia L 73-56 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Florida L 83-81 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Northeastern - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Providence - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Villanova - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

