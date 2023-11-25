The Northeastern Huskies (4-1) play the Columbia Lions (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

Columbia vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 66.0 points per game are just 4.8 fewer points than the 70.8 the Lions give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Northeastern is 2-0.

Columbia is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.0 points.

The 70.5 points per game the Lions put up are 11.5 more points than the Huskies allow (59.0).

When Columbia scores more than 59.0 points, it is 2-3.

Northeastern has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

This season the Lions are shooting 42.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Huskies give up.

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 20.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

20.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 53.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 53.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Cecelia Collins: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

8.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Paige Lauder: 5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

