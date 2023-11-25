How to Watch the Columbia vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (4-1) play the Columbia Lions (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Columbia vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 66.0 points per game are just 4.8 fewer points than the 70.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.8 points, Northeastern is 2-0.
- Columbia is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.0 points.
- The 70.5 points per game the Lions put up are 11.5 more points than the Huskies allow (59.0).
- When Columbia scores more than 59.0 points, it is 2-3.
- Northeastern has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- This season the Lions are shooting 42.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Huskies give up.
Columbia Leaders
- Abbey Hsu: 20.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 53.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Cecelia Collins: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Paige Lauder: 5.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|W 80-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Georgia
|L 73-56
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Florida
|L 83-81
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Providence
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.