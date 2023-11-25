New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Delaware County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delaware County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delaware Academy High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.