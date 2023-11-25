Dorian Finney-Smith will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Finney-Smith put up eight points and eight rebounds in a 147-145 loss versus the Hawks.

Below we will break down Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 11.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 17.8 PR -- 16.4 3PM 1.5 2.8



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Heat

Finney-Smith is responsible for attempting 9.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's put up 6.2 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 107.6 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 16th in the league, conceding 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 32 11 6 1 3 0 1 11/1/2023 30 15 3 2 3 0 0

