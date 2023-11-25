Will Erik Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 25?
Can we count on Erik Gustafsson scoring a goal when the New York Rangers match up against the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Gustafsson has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Gustafsson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|26:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
