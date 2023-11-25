Erik Gustafsson will be in action when the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins play on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Gustafsson in the Rangers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

Gustafsson has averaged 19:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Gustafsson has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gustafsson has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Gustafsson has an assist in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gustafsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Gustafsson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 13 Points 1 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

