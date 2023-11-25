Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Fordham Rams (3-2) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 58-55 based on our computer prediction, with Fordham securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on November 25.
The Rams are coming off of an 85-44 win against Georgian Court in their last game on Monday.
Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 58, UMass Lowell 55
Other A-10 Predictions
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rams are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.
- Fordham has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).
Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-63 at home over Albany (No. 214) on November 10
Fordham Leaders
- Emy Hayford: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Matilda Flood: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Aminata Ly: 8 PTS, 55.2 FG%
- Taya Davis: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG%
- Taylor Donaldson: 13 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams average 60.8 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +18 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
