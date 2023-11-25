Saturday's contest between the Fordham Rams (3-2) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 58-55 based on our computer prediction, with Fordham securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on November 25.

The Rams are coming off of an 85-44 win against Georgian Court in their last game on Monday.

Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 58, UMass Lowell 55

Other A-10 Predictions

Fordham Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rams are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.

Fordham has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 214) on November 10

Fordham Leaders

Emy Hayford: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Matilda Flood: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Aminata Ly: 8 PTS, 55.2 FG%

8 PTS, 55.2 FG% Taya Davis: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG% Taylor Donaldson: 13 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams average 60.8 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +18 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

