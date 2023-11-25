The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak at the Fordham Rams (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The River Hawks put up an average of 49.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 57.2 the Rams give up.
  • UMass Lowell has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • Fordham has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 49.4 points.
  • The Rams record 60.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 62 the River Hawks allow.
  • Fordham is 3-0 when scoring more than 62 points.
  • UMass Lowell has a 0-3 record when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.
  • This season the Rams are shooting 40.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the River Hawks give up.

Fordham Leaders

  • Emy Hayford: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Matilda Flood: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Aminata Ly: 8 PTS, 55.2 FG%
  • Taya Davis: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG%
  • Taylor Donaldson: 13 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 78-39 Watsco Center
11/16/2023 Manhattan L 58-44 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Georgian Court W 85-44 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/25/2023 UMass Lowell - Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/28/2023 Saint Peter's - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Maine - Rose Hill Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.