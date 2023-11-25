How to Watch the Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak at the Fordham Rams (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks put up an average of 49.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 57.2 the Rams give up.
- UMass Lowell has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
- Fordham has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 49.4 points.
- The Rams record 60.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 62 the River Hawks allow.
- Fordham is 3-0 when scoring more than 62 points.
- UMass Lowell has a 0-3 record when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.
- This season the Rams are shooting 40.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the River Hawks give up.
Fordham Leaders
- Emy Hayford: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Matilda Flood: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Aminata Ly: 8 PTS, 55.2 FG%
- Taya Davis: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG%
- Taylor Donaldson: 13 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 78-39
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|Manhattan
|L 58-44
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Georgian Court
|W 85-44
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Maine
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
