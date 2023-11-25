The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak at the Fordham Rams (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Fordham vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks put up an average of 49.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 57.2 the Rams give up.

UMass Lowell has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.

Fordham has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 49.4 points.

The Rams record 60.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 62 the River Hawks allow.

Fordham is 3-0 when scoring more than 62 points.

UMass Lowell has a 0-3 record when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.

This season the Rams are shooting 40.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the River Hawks give up.

Fordham Leaders

Emy Hayford: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Matilda Flood: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Aminata Ly: 8 PTS, 55.2 FG%

8 PTS, 55.2 FG% Taya Davis: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.5 FG% Taylor Donaldson: 13 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Fordham Schedule