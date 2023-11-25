Our computer model predicts the Grambling Tigers will defeat the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Caesars Superdome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Grambling vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-3.9) 46.5 Grambling 25, Southern 21

Week 13 Predictions

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, four of Tigers games went over the point total.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, four Jaguars games went over the point total.

Tigers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 29.4 28.7 36.3 26.0 25.7 37.0 Southern 22.8 20.1 23.7 20.8 19.3 19.3

