Saturday's game that pits the NJIT Highlanders (4-2) against the Hofstra Pride (2-2) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NJIT, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 25.

The Pride fell in their most recent outing 63-60 against Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Hofstra vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 63, Hofstra 58

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pride's -155 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Hofstra averaged 54.8 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 3.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (58.2).

On offense, the Pride put up 56.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 58.2 points per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Hofstra gave up 61.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 64.6.

