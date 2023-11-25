Should you wager on Jimmy Vesey to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

  • Vesey has scored in two of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Vesey has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 43 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 11:14 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:36 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

