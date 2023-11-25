Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 25?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will K'Andre Miller light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|27:29
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|21:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
