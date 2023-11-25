Saturday's contest between the Long Island Sharks (0-5) and the Hampton Pirates (0-4) at Steinberg Wellness Center has a projected final score of 61-58 based on our computer prediction, with LIU coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on November 25.

The Sharks fell in their most recent matchup 62-57 against CSU Bakersfield on Friday.

LIU vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

LIU vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: LIU 61, Hampton 58

Other NEC Predictions

LIU Schedule Analysis

LIU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

12.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Nigeria Harkless: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG% Amaya Dowdy: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 59.1 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 59.1 FG% Emaia O'Brien: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

4.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Janessa Williams: 5.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks are being outscored by 20.2 points per game with a -101 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.6 points per game (328th in college basketball) and give up 73.8 per outing (311th in college basketball).

