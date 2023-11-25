The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) face the Long Island Sharks (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks' 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points lower than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Sharks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 198th.

The Sharks average 10.4 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Norse allow (76).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, LIU scored 72 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.

At home, the Sharks gave up 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).

LIU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Upcoming Schedule