Saturday's game between the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) and the Long Island Sharks (1-4) at Truist Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-67 and heavily favors Northern Kentucky to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 79, LIU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-12.7)

Northern Kentucky (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks have a -65 scoring differential, falling short by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 65.6 points per game, 317th in college basketball, and are giving up 78.6 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.

LIU loses the rebound battle by 12.4 boards on average. It collects 27.0 rebounds per game, 347th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.4.

LIU connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc (180th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game at 31.3%.

LIU and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Sharks commit 13.4 per game (269th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (155th in college basketball).

