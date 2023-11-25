The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th
27th 63.5 Points Allowed 80.0 355th
262nd 30.4 Rebounds 31.0 233rd
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
150th 13.4 Assists 14.5 75th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 15.9 361st

