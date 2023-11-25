The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 262nd 30.4 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 150th 13.4 Assists 14.5 75th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 15.9 361st

