LIU vs. Northern Kentucky November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
LIU Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
LIU vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|262nd
|30.4
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
