MAAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games featuring a MAAC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the UCLA Bruins versus the Niagara Purple Eagles.
MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Quinnipiac Bobcats at Navy Midshipmen
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCLA Bruins vs. Niagara Purple Eagles
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|FloHoops
