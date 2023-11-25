The Bucknell Bison (2-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Marist vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes made 41.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Marist had an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Foxes finished 210th.

Last year, the Red Foxes averaged 63.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.

When Marist scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 4-6.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marist scored 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.0 fewer points than it averaged in road games (64.4).

In 2022-23, the Red Foxes gave up 67.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 67.8.

In home games, Marist averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in road games (8.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

