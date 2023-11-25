The Bucknell Bison (2-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Marist vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

  • The Red Foxes made 41.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Marist had an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Foxes finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Red Foxes averaged 63.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.
  • When Marist scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 4-6.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marist scored 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.0 fewer points than it averaged in road games (64.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Foxes gave up 67.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 67.8.
  • In home games, Marist averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in road games (8.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ UMBC W 65-59 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/18/2023 @ Binghamton L 82-59 Binghamton University Events Center
11/21/2023 @ New Hampshire L 74-71 Lundholm Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Bucknell - McCann Arena
11/29/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
12/3/2023 Manhattan - McCann Arena

