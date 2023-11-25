How to Watch Marist vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bucknell Bison (2-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Marist vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Marist Stats Insights
- The Red Foxes made 41.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Marist had an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Foxes finished 210th.
- Last year, the Red Foxes averaged 63.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bison gave up.
- When Marist scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 4-6.
Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marist scored 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.0 fewer points than it averaged in road games (64.4).
- In 2022-23, the Red Foxes gave up 67.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 67.8.
- In home games, Marist averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in road games (8.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Marist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 65-59
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 82-59
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 74-71
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|McCann Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|McCann Arena
