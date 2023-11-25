Saturday's game features the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) and the Bucknell Bison (2-5) squaring off at McCann Arena (on November 25) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-64 win for Marist.

There is no line set for the game.

Marist vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Marist vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 70, Bucknell 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-5.7)

Marist (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.1

Marist Performance Insights

Offensively, Marist was the 19th-worst squad in college basketball (63.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 73rd (66.7 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Red Foxes were 210th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) last season. They were 288th in rebounds allowed (32.8 per game).

Marist was 333rd in the country in assists (10.8 per game) last season.

Last season, the Red Foxes were 134th in the country in 3-point makes (7.7 per game) and 254th in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Defensively, Marist was 218th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5 last season. It was 264th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.0%.

The Red Foxes took 57.6% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.4% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66% of the Red Foxes' baskets were 2-pointers, and 34% were 3-pointers.

