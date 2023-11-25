Marist vs. Bucknell November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) will meet the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Marist vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
