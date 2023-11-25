The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) will meet the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Bucknell Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Marist vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marist Rank Marist AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 67.5 286th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.2 220th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 333rd 10.8 Assists 13.4 150th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

