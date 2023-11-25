The Bucknell Bison (2-5) visit the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) after losing three road games in a row. The Red Foxes are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 130.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: McCann Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -5.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist Betting Records & Stats

Marist and its opponents went over 130.5 combined points in 12 of 23 games last season.

The average number of points in Marist's outings last season was 130.6, which is 0.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Marist compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Marist won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

The Red Foxes played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Marist has a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Marist vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 12 52.2% 63.9 131.4 66.7 135.2 130.8 Bucknell 17 65.4% 67.5 131.4 68.5 135.2 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Foxes averaged just 4.6 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Bison allowed (68.5).

Marist had a 5-3 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 12-11-0 1-0 15-8-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 6-2 10-16-0

Marist vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Bucknell 5-10 Home Record 7-7 4-9 Away Record 3-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.