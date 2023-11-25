Should you wager on Mika Zibanejad to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Zibanejad has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 17:51 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:10 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:08 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:06 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

