Mika Zibanejad will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Zibanejad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Zibanejad has averaged 19:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Zibanejad has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 18 games this year, Zibanejad has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game six times this season over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Zibanejad hits the over on his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

