The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, take the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 147-145 loss to the Hawks (his previous game) Bridges put up 45 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Bridges' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 22.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 Assists 3.5 3.8 PRA -- 32 PR -- 28.2 3PM 2.5 1.9



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Bridges has made 8.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.0% of his team's total makes.

Bridges is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bridges' opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 102.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Conceding 107.6 points per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 35 23 7 5 2 0 0 11/1/2023 31 21 7 5 2 0 1

