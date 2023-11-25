Nets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
At Barclays Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) hope to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Miami Heat (10-6) at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES and BSSUN.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Heat matchup.
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nets (-3.5)
|218.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Nets (-4.5)
|218.5
|-186
|+156
Nets vs Heat Additional Info
Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nets score 115.4 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 116.2 (21st in the league) for a -12 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat outscore opponents by three points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 23rd in league, and conceding 107.6 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +49 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up 226 points per game between them, 7.5 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 223.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this contest's total.
- Brooklyn has covered 10 times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- Miami has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this year.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Mikal Bridges
|23.5
|-120
|22.1
|Cameron Johnson
|16.5
|-115
|15.0
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|15.5
|-120
|13.3
|Nicolas Claxton
|11.5
|-133
|12.2
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|8.5
|+105
|11.0
Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Heat
|+4000
|+1300
|-
