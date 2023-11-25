At Barclays Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) hope to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Miami Heat (10-6) at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES and BSSUN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Heat matchup.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nets score 115.4 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 116.2 (21st in the league) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

The Heat outscore opponents by three points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 23rd in league, and conceding 107.6 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +49 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 226 points per game between them, 7.5 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 223.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this contest's total.

Brooklyn has covered 10 times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Miami has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 23.5 -120 22.1 Cameron Johnson 16.5 -115 15.0 Spencer Dinwiddie 15.5 -120 13.3 Nicolas Claxton 11.5 -133 12.2 Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 +105 11.0

Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +15000 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1300 -

