The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 112

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-1.3)

Nets (-1.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.6

The Nets sport a 10-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-8-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Miami racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the point total 57.1% of the time this season (eight out of 14). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (seven out of 16).

The Nets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-0) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Nets Performance Insights

With 115.4 points per game on offense, the Nets are 11th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

Brooklyn is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 47.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 44.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nets rank 14th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game.

Brooklyn, who ranks 12th in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, is forcing 10.7 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Nets have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (15) and fourth-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).

