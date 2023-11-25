The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) clash with the Miami Heat (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSSUN.

Nets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: YES, BSSUN

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas puts up 33.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 10.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor.

Mikal Bridges averages 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith posts 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.0 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is putting up 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per contest (10th in NBA).

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's sinking 31.0% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.

Kevin Love gets the Heat 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is putting up 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Nets vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Nets Heat 114.4 Points Avg. 107.5 115.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 46.9% Field Goal % 45.5% 38.7% Three Point % 38.1%

