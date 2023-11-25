The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 218.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points.

Brooklyn has an average total of 231.6 in its contests this year, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets are 10-4-0 against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -160 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 71.4% 115.4 226 116.2 223.8 226.4 Heat 7 43.8% 110.6 226 107.6 223.8 218.2

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

When playing at home, Brooklyn has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.714).

The Nets average 7.8 more points per game (115.4) than the Heat allow (107.6).

Brooklyn has an 8-2 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall when scoring more than 107.6 points.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 10-4 1-0 8-6 Heat 8-8 3-2 7-9

Nets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nets Heat 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 8-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 4-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 107.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 5-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-7 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

