Nets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and BSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.
Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|218.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points.
- Brooklyn has an average total of 231.6 in its contests this year, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nets are 10-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Brooklyn has played as a favorite of -160 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Nets.
Nets vs Heat Additional Info
Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|10
|71.4%
|115.4
|226
|116.2
|223.8
|226.4
|Heat
|7
|43.8%
|110.6
|226
|107.6
|223.8
|218.2
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- When playing at home, Brooklyn has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.714).
- The Nets average 7.8 more points per game (115.4) than the Heat allow (107.6).
- Brooklyn has an 8-2 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall when scoring more than 107.6 points.
Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|10-4
|1-0
|8-6
|Heat
|8-8
|3-2
|7-9
Nets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nets
|Heat
|115.4
|110.6
|11
|23
|8-2
|5-1
|4-6
|6-0
|116.2
|107.6
|21
|5
|5-0
|7-7
|5-0
|10-4
