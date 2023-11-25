The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) heading into their matchup with the Miami Heat (10-6) currently features three players. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 from Barclays Center.

The Nets are coming off of a 147-145 OT loss to the Hawks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Mikal Bridges paced the Nets with 45 points.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 5.8 2.3 3.2 Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 6.5 10.8 6.7 Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 26.9 3.8 2.1

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Duncan Robinson: Out (Thumb), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSUN

Nets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -3.5 218.5

