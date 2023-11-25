The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Heat.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Brooklyn has a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.

The Nets average 7.8 more points per game (115.4) than the Heat allow (107.6).

Brooklyn has a 4-6 record when scoring more than 107.6 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Nets average 111 points per game in home games, compared to 119.7 points per game in away games.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ceding 111.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 121.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Nets have performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 14.1 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 15.9 per game and a 41.9% percentage away from home.

Nets Injuries