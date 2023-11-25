How to Watch the Nets vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Heat Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn has a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.
- The Nets average 7.8 more points per game (115.4) than the Heat allow (107.6).
- Brooklyn has a 4-6 record when scoring more than 107.6 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Nets average 111 points per game in home games, compared to 119.7 points per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ceding 111.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 121.1.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Nets have performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 14.1 threes per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 15.9 per game and a 41.9% percentage away from home.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Ankle
