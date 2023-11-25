Player prop bet odds for Mikal Bridges and others are available when the Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Bridges' 22.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 15.5-point over/under for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (13.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 3.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 5.8 -- is 1.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +138)

Jimmy Butler has racked up 20.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (five) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Butler has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

