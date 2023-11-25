Mikal Bridges is a player to watch when the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) and the Miami Heat (10-6) face off at Barclays Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSSUN

YES, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Nets lost to the Hawks 147-145 in OT. With 45 points, Bridges was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 45 10 4 2 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 26 6 12 0 0 3 Cameron Johnson 23 5 5 2 0 5

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges averages 22.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie is putting up 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Lonnie Walker IV's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.1 boards per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith posts 11.0 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

