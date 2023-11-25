How to Watch Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at DeGol Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Red Flash allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Niagara went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Purple Eagles scored 65.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Red Flash allowed.
- When Niagara totaled more than 73.7 points last season, it went 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Niagara posted 69.7 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 60.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 67.0.
- Niagara averaged 7.3 threes per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (5.5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 70-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Bucknell
|L 73-64
|Gallagher Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 92-73
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/3/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Gallagher Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.