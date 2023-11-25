The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at DeGol Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania TV: NEC Front Row

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Red Flash allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Niagara went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.

Last year, the Purple Eagles scored 65.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Red Flash allowed.

When Niagara totaled more than 73.7 points last season, it went 5-0.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara posted 69.7 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 60.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 67.0.

Niagara averaged 7.3 threes per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (5.5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule