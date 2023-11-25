The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at DeGol Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NEC Front Row

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Red Flash allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Niagara went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Purple Eagles scored 65.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Red Flash allowed.
  • When Niagara totaled more than 73.7 points last season, it went 5-0.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Niagara posted 69.7 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 60.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 67.0.
  • Niagara averaged 7.3 threes per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (5.5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Notre Dame L 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Bucknell L 73-64 Gallagher Center
11/17/2023 @ Hawaii L 92-73 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Peter's - Gallagher Center
12/3/2023 Quinnipiac - Gallagher Center

