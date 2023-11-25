The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The game airs on NEC Front Row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Niagara Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM Niagara (-5.5) 130.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Niagara (-6.5) 131.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Niagara compiled an 11-11-0 ATS record last year.

Purple Eagles games went over the point total 12 out of 22 times last season.

Saint Francis (PA) won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

In Red Flash games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

