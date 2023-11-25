Saturday's game between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) at DeGol Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Saint Francis (PA) taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no set line.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Venue: DeGol Arena

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Francis (PA) 70, Niagara 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Francis (PA) (-1.9)

Saint Francis (PA) (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Niagara Performance Insights

Niagara averaged 65.0 points per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 65.9 points per contest (55th-ranked).

With 28.5 boards per game, the Purple Eagles ranked 328th in college basketball. They ceded 28.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 43rd in college basketball.

Niagara ranked 331st in the country with 10.9 dimes per game.

The Purple Eagles ranked 44th in the nation with 10.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.3 three-pointers per game, the Purple Eagles ranked 288th in the country. They owned a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 168th in college basketball.

Niagara ranked 28th in the nation with 5.9 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Niagara last year, 65.3% of them were two-pointers (73.4% of the team's made baskets) and 34.7% were three-pointers (26.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.