Saturday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (5-0) and Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 92-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Purple Eagles head into this contest following a 99-65 loss to LSU on Friday.

Niagara vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Niagara vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 92, Niagara 59

Niagara Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Purple Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 14.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

14.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Amelia Strong: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45.9 FG% Destiny Strother: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Saige Glover: 5.6 PTS, 72.2 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.0 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 78.6 per outing (338th in college basketball).

