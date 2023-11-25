The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) face the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on NEC Front Row.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 144th 73.0 Points Scored 65.0 333rd 282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 28.5 328th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.3 288th 109th 13.9 Assists 10.9 331st 200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.5 44th

