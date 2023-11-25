Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) face the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games
- November 17 at Hawaii
- November 11 at home vs Bucknell
- November 19 at Youngstown State
- November 18 at Utah Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Niagara Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|144th
|73.0
|Points Scored
|65.0
|333rd
|282nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.