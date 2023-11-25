The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) face the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on NEC Front Row.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank
144th 73.0 Points Scored 65.0 333rd
282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 28.5 328th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.3 288th
109th 13.9 Assists 10.9 331st
200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.5 44th

