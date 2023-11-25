The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at DeGol Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under of 130.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Niagara -5.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara Betting Records & Stats

Niagara's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 130.5 points 10 times.

Niagara games had an average of 131.0 points last season, 0.5 more than the over/under for this game.

Niagara won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Niagara was favored on the moneyline nine total times last season. It went 6-3 in those games.

The Purple Eagles played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Niagara has an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Niagara 10 45.5% 65.0 138 65.9 139.6 129.8 Saint Francis (PA) 19 82.6% 73.0 138 73.7 139.6 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

Last year, the Purple Eagles scored 65.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.

When Niagara totaled more than 73.7 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Niagara 11-11-0 1-0 12-10-0 Saint Francis (PA) 11-12-0 1-4 14-9-0

Niagara vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Niagara Saint Francis (PA) 9-4 Home Record 10-5 4-10 Away Record 3-13 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.