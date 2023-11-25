The UCLA Bruins (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game airs on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Niagara vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score an average of 90 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 78.6 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.

UCLA is 3-0 when it scores more than 78.6 points.

Niagara is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 90 points.

The Purple Eagles average 73 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.2 the Bruins give up.

When Niagara totals more than 61.2 points, it is 2-3.

When UCLA gives up fewer than 73 points, it is 4-0.

The Purple Eagles are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (35.6%).

The Bruins' 50.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Purple Eagles have conceded.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 14.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

14.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Amelia Strong: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45.9 FG% Destiny Strother: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Saige Glover: 5.6 PTS, 72.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule