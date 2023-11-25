How to Watch the Niagara vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game airs on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Niagara vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins score an average of 90 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 78.6 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.
- UCLA is 3-0 when it scores more than 78.6 points.
- Niagara is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 90 points.
- The Purple Eagles average 73 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.2 the Bruins give up.
- When Niagara totals more than 61.2 points, it is 2-3.
- When UCLA gives up fewer than 73 points, it is 4-0.
- The Purple Eagles are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (35.6%).
- The Bruins' 50.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Purple Eagles have conceded.
Niagara Leaders
- Chardonnay Hartley: 14.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Amelia Strong: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45.9 FG%
- Destiny Strother: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%
- Saige Glover: 5.6 PTS, 72.2 FG%
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Buffalo
|L 92-75
|Alumni Arena
|11/19/2023
|Stonehill
|W 71-69
|Gallagher Center
|11/24/2023
|LSU
|L 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UCLA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/2/2023
|Radford
|-
|Gallagher Center
