The UCLA Bruins (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game airs on FloHoops.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Niagara vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins score an average of 90 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 78.6 the Purple Eagles give up to opponents.
  • UCLA is 3-0 when it scores more than 78.6 points.
  • Niagara is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 90 points.
  • The Purple Eagles average 73 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.2 the Bruins give up.
  • When Niagara totals more than 61.2 points, it is 2-3.
  • When UCLA gives up fewer than 73 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Purple Eagles are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (35.6%).
  • The Bruins' 50.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Purple Eagles have conceded.

Niagara Leaders

  • Chardonnay Hartley: 14.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.4 STL, 29.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Amelia Strong: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 45.9 FG%
  • Destiny Strother: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%
  • Saige Glover: 5.6 PTS, 72.2 FG%

Niagara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Buffalo L 92-75 Alumni Arena
11/19/2023 Stonehill W 71-69 Gallagher Center
11/24/2023 LSU L 99-65 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 UCLA - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/2/2023 Radford - Gallagher Center

