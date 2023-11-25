Will Nick Bonino Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 25?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Nick Bonino a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bonino stats and insights
- Bonino is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Bonino has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Bonino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:14
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
