Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 147-145 loss versus the Hawks, Claxton tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Claxton's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 22.9 PR -- 20.9



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Heat

Claxton has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 3.9% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 98.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 107.6 points per game, which is fifth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 26 16 6 2 0 3 1

