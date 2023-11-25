Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Onondaga County, New York today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victor Senior High School at West Genesee High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
  • Location: Camillus, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25
  • Location: Manlius, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Carthage Senior High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
  • Location: Carthage, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

