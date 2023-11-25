New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Onondaga County, New York today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victor Senior High School at West Genesee High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Camillus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
