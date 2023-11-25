New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Orange County, New York this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Other Games in New York This Week
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
James I. O'Neill High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Woodbury Senior High School at Maine-Endwell High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
