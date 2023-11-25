Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Patriot teams will take the court across two games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Quinnipiac Bobcats playing the Navy Midshipmen at Navy Alumni Hall.
Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Quinnipiac Bobcats at Navy Midshipmen
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
