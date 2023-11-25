Heading into their Saturday, November 25 game against the Boston Bruins (14-2-3) at Madison Square Garden, which begins at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (14-3-1) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers have 58 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.

New York's total of 40 goals given up (only 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the league.

With a goal differential of +18, they are fourth-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the eighth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +21.

Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-115) Rangers (-105) 6

