Rangers vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - November 25
Heading into their Saturday, November 25 game against the Boston Bruins (14-2-3) at Madison Square Garden, which begins at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (14-3-1) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers have 58 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
- New York's total of 40 goals given up (only 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +18, they are fourth-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the eighth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +21.
Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
