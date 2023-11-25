How to Watch the Rangers vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (14-2-3, first place in Eastern Conference) will visit the New York Rangers (14-3-1, second) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two teams in the conference.
You can tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN as the Bruins play the Rangers.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have the best defense in the league, giving up 40 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
- The Rangers have 58 goals this season (3.2 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|18
|10
|16
|26
|11
|4
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|18
|11
|6
|17
|9
|4
|25%
|Vincent Trocheck
|18
|5
|10
|15
|9
|12
|61.1%
|Erik Gustafsson
|18
|3
|10
|13
|9
|8
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|18
|4
|9
|13
|9
|10
|53.6%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 43 total goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank second.
- The Bruins score the ninth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|19
|12
|18
|30
|20
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|19
|7
|12
|19
|16
|10
|25%
|Charlie Coyle
|19
|7
|9
|16
|9
|7
|54.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|15
|3
|12
|15
|15
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|19
|7
|8
|15
|8
|8
|50.9%
