The Boston Bruins (14-2-3, first place in Eastern Conference) will visit the New York Rangers (14-3-1, second) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two teams in the conference.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN as the Bruins play the Rangers.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have the best defense in the league, giving up 40 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

The Rangers have 58 goals this season (3.2 per game), 21st in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 18 10 16 26 11 4 0% Chris Kreider 18 11 6 17 9 4 25% Vincent Trocheck 18 5 10 15 9 12 61.1% Erik Gustafsson 18 3 10 13 9 8 - Mika Zibanejad 18 4 9 13 9 10 53.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 43 total goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank second.

The Bruins score the ninth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players